Everything about Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Christmas wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood’s lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are head-over-heels in love, are reportedly taking their relationship to next level soon. A few weeks ago, rumours mills said that the two are planning to get married in April 2023. However, latest reports suggest that not April but Sid-Kiara are looking forward for a December wedding.

Reportedly, it is said that the couple has already locked their wedding date and preparation for their D-day are on the way. It is to be noted that Kiara did not deny it on the sets of Koffee with Karan when her co-star and close friend Shahid Kapoor said “there might be big news by end of this year, and it’s not for a movie” on the same show.

Nowadays, Bollywood couples have this trend where they don’t announce their wedding date officially like Anushka sharma-Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. And it seems like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra too are planning to follow the same trend of “keeping it a secret”.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is busy with her upcoming movie ‘Govinda Naam mera’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth is working with Rohit Shetty for their upcoming project which is said to be a web series.