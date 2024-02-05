Everything about Safa Baig, Irfan Pathan’s wife from Jeddah

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan surprised fans by sharing a photo of his wife, Safa Baig, on their eighth wedding anniversary. He revealed her face on social media for the first time. “Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love,” the cricketer captioned the Instagram post.

Soon after the photo went viral, fans started searching more about Safa Baig. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Safa Baig?

Safa Baig, born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah, is more than just the spouse of the cricket veteran. She pursued her education at the International Indian School in Jeddah. Safa’s versatile career includes previous work as a model and journalist. Reports suggest she worked as an executive editor in a PR firm and even graced the pages of various fashion magazines in the Gulf. Safa is also a renowned nail artist.

The love story between Irfan and Safa began after their first meeting at a function in Dubai in 2014 but they kept their relationship private for nearly two years. They got married in February 2016. Their intimate Nikah took place in Haram Shareef, Makkah, attended only by close family members and relatives. Irfan and Safa are now proud parents of two sons — Imran and Suleiman.

Entering probably the most beautiful phase of my life.We both wish to thank everyone for your wishes & #blessings pic.twitter.com/Obrdlat3Xq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 7, 2016

Check out some photos and videos here here.