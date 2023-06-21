Everything Prabhas’ NEW luxurious villa, check its HUGE rent

Hyderabad: Italy has long been a favorite destination for celebrities looking for a luxurious retreat, thanks to its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

But why are we talking about the place?

Latest buzz suggests that Prabhas has a luxurious villa in Italy! But wait, it is important to note here that he has chosen to rent the lavish property rather than owning it outright. Yes, you read that right.

Luxurious Villa in Italy (Image Source: Google)

According to a latest report in Mirchi 9, among the well-known celebrities is Prabhas, who is said to have rented a beautiful villa in this charming Mediterranean country. He is paying a monthly rent of whopping Rs 40 lakhs. Prabhas, who is one of the highest paid and richest actors of India, certainly knows how to splurge on the finer things in life, isn’t it?

During his hectic schedule and demanding film commitments, one might wonder when the actor will have time to fully enjoy and justify the significant outlay solely on rent. However, Prabhas reportedly escapes to this Italian haven during shooting breaks, accompanied by a select group of close friends, to find relaxation and solace.

Prabhas’ decision to rent a villa in Italy reveals his taste for luxury and desire for peace and quiet amid his hectic professional life.

On the work front, Prabhas is making headlines with his recently released film Adipurush. He has Salaar and Project K next in his kitty.