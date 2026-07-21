Evicted fan favourite contestant likely to re-enter Lock Upp 2?

Mumbai: One of India’s most talked-about reality shows, Lock Upp 2, is inching closer to its grand finale. After premiering on June 27, the show was originally scheduled to run for six weeks. However, following its strong viewership and impressive TRPs, the makers extended the season by another week, pushing the grand finale to August 5.

With surprise wildcard entries, dramatic eliminations, and constant twists, the show has managed to keep viewers engaged. Now, a fresh rumour about the possible return of a popular eliminated contestant has taken social media by storm.

Is Yogesh Rawat making a comeback?

Speculation began after an Instagram post claiming, “Yogesh Rawat hints at a strong comeback and some good news for fans,” went viral online. The post has led many fans to believe that the former contestant could be making a grand re-entry into Lock Upp 2.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from the makers or Netflix regarding Yogesh’s return.

Yogesh Rawat was unexpectedly eliminated from the reality show in a recent episode, leaving both his fellow contestants and viewers shocked. His exit triggered strong reactions on social media, with several fans calling the elimination unfair and demanding that he be brought back.

Wildcard adds more drama

Adding to the excitement, digital creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, recently entered Lock Upp 2 as the second wildcard contestant after Shilpa Shinde. Her arrival is expected to further shake up the game as the competition heads into its final stretch.

With the finale just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the rumours surrounding Yogesh Rawat’s comeback turn out to be true or remain just another piece of social media speculation.

Would you like to see Yogesh Rawat return to Lock Upp 2? Let us know in the comments below.