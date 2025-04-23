Ex-Aussie Test opener Keith Stackpole passes away aged 84

New Delhi: Former Australian Test opener Keith Stackpole, who played 43 Tests and scored seven centuries during an eight-year career from 1966-74, has died aged 84.

Stackpole’s Test debut came in January 1966 against England in Adelaide, scoring 43 off 64 balls at No.8 and taking two wickets in the second innings as Australia won by an innings and nine.

“All of us at Cricket Australia are mourning the passing of former Australian and Victorian cricketer Keith Stackpole, MBE.

Keith was a passionate Victorian and a proud Australian who played the game with spirit, courage and respect,” Cricket Australia shared on X.

After missing selection for the 1968 Ashes tour, he was vice-captain under Chappell on the 1972 Ashes tour and topped the run-scorers list with 485 opening the batting.

“He was a terrific help to me in a lot of ways people don’t see … things that you couldn’t necessarily do as a captain, he would just quietly do them,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“He would never ask, but I was very happy to know if something needed to be done, Stacky was there to do it. I remember we were playing at Trent Bridge in the third Test against England in 1972. We had two slips … Stacky quietly said to me, ‘I think we need a third slip here’.

“I thought about it, I put a third slip in, and three or four balls later, third slip got a catch. Things like that the vice captain was doing, and people wouldn’t notice,” he recalled.

Stackpole recorded his highest first-class score during the first Test of the 1970–71 Ashes series, amassing 207 runs at the Gabba, which included 25 fours and one six. He was Australia’s leading run-scorer in the series, accumulating 627 runs at an average of 52.25, including two centuries, despite the team’s 2–0 series defeat.

He retired from international cricket in 1974, concluding his career with a pair in his final Test match against New Zealand in Auckland in March of that year. He finished with 2,807 Test runs at an average of 37.42, including seven centuries.

“Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket and his legacy will live long into the future. Not only was he an outstanding player for Australia and Victoria, his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor to many players who followed in his footsteps demonstrated his enduring passion and influence in the game,” said Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird.

Stackpole is survived by his wife Pat and children Peter, Tony and Angela.