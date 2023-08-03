Ex-BJP MLA in Assam demands ban on azaan

Guwahati: Shiladitya Dev, a former BJP MLA in Assam who often embroils himself in controversy for his inflammatory comments, has stirred a fresh debate by demanding a ban on the recitation of azan (Muslim call to prayer) in mosques.

“Do the members of the minority community have the right to annoy me mentally five times a day, 1,825 times per year, with their azaan? Is this religious observance acceptable in a secular society?” Dev asked.

He went on to say that he is willing to go to prison for his assertion that the azan ought to be outlawed.

The former MLA from the Hojai constituency described the recitation of azan as impolite, saying: “Whenever I hear again one after another in the mosques, I feel that my neighborhood has changed into Afghanistan and the Taliban is in control of our state.”

He further claimed that shouting on loudspeakers for the recital of azaan shouldn’t be an Islamic religious practice, rather, reading namaz should be their religious practice.

Dev further said that during his stint as an MLA, he had made a request to the then Assembly speaker to stop ending the sessions early on Friday to allow Muslims to offer prayers.

“This is not to be done in a secular country,” he said.

Meanwhile, three lawyers from the Gauhati High Court have filed a complaint against Dev for his remarks.

It is learned that the Dispur Police have also initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, the former MLA said: “I will place my appeal to ban Azaan before the judge in the Court.”

Dev had earlier said that people of the minority community hide guns in mosques and later used them to carry out terrorist activities.