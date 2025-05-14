Ex-boyfriend booked for stalking, harassing techie in Banjara Hills

The complainant also stated that the accused threatened to leak her private photos online.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 14th May 2025 8:47 pm IST
Representational Image of police case booked
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old software employee has filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police, accusing her ex-boyfriend of stalking, harassment, and blackmail over the past few months.

The accused has been identified as Akhil.

According to reports, the victim alleged that while she was on her way to meet a friend, the accused forcibly intercepted her, snatched her phone, and assaulted her by hitting her on the left side of her face. She further claimed that he verbally abused her and her parents using vulgar language, while his friend, identified as Keshav, recorded the incident on his phone.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Man booked for stalking, harassing ex-colleague in Banjara Hills

The complainant also stated that the accused threatened to leak her private photos online. She added that he was maligning her reputation and subjecting her to continuous physical and mental harassment.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused and his friend.

Further investigation is ongoing.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 14th May 2025 8:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button