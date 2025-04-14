Man booked for stalking, harassing ex-colleague in Banjara Hills

The complainant said the accused tried to touch her without consent while she was returning home.

Representational image of man booked after Stalking and Harassing Ex-Colleague in Banjara Hills
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man has been booked for allegedly stalking and harassing his former colleague, a 27-year-old research associate, in Banjara Hills.

According to TOI reports, the complainant, who works at a medical diagnostic company located in Banjara Hills, reported that the incident took place while she was returning home from work on Thursday night, April 10.

The complainant, a resident of Road Number 14 in Banjara Hills, stated that as she was walking along Road No 14, the accused approached her and attempted to touch her hand without her consent. She described how the accused persisted in following her, making her feel extremely uncomfortable, threatened, and unsafe.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 78 (stalking) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.

Further investigation is ongoing.

