Ex-BRS MLA, collector booked for harassing Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairperson

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Ibrahimpatnam Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and former Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar have been booked by the Telangana police under the SC/ST act for abusing Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Chairperson Kappari Sravanthi.

A case has been booked under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 (1) (r) (s) of the SC/ST POA Act.

Kappari Sravanthi was elected as the Chairperson Unimiomusly after she reportedly paid MLA Manchireddy Rs 2.5 crore, who demanded Rs 3 crore for the role. Despite not being well off, Sravanthi’s father-in-law, Kappari Laxmaiah who was the Sarpanch of Ibrahimpatnam, managed to pay the amount, taking a loan.

Sravanthi was elected unanimously from the General Ward, despite being an SC from the Budaga Jangalu caste, and the MLA ensured that there would be no hurdles during the term as she took charge in January 2020.

Sravanthi has alleged that she was harassed mentally and abused by the MLA after she refused to allow the alienation of Garm Panchayat and municipality lands by the MLA, his son and other counsellors. She further stated that the MLA later demanded that she pay him Rs 5 lakh every month, stating that he could remove her from the post anytime. Despite that, she turned him down.

Further, baseless allegations were levelled against her by BRS counsellors, leading to a showcase notice by the former Ranga Reddy collector.

In July 2022, she was summoned to the collectorate by Amoy Kumar and pressured to apply for leave or she would be suspended while stating that she “must not fight upper caste people.”

She demanded stringent action against the former MLA, his son, the former collector and Mohd. Yousuf for harassing her and insulting her over her caste besides forcing her to go on a three-month leave.