Ex-college student held for trying to steal hostel beds in Kochi

Kochi: A former student of Maharajas College was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to steal eight beds from the hostel in Kochi on Sunday, July 5, police said.

The detained person, identified as Anston, is a native of Angamaly in Ernakulam district.

He completed his BSc in Botany from the college in 2024.

According to police, Anston arrived at the hostel around 5 am and told students that he had come to take the beds for repair work.

Police said he dismantled several beds and loaded eight of them into a goods carrier vehicle that he had hired through an online service.

The hostel warden became suspicious and asked him to produce documents authorising the work, officials said.

When Anston failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, the warden alerted the college authorities and informed the police.

Police reached the hostel, took Anston into custody and shifted him to the Ernakulam Central Police Station for questioning.

The goods carrier used to transport the beds was also seized.

Police said an examination of Anston’s mobile phone revealed that he had contacted some students studying at the college.

A detailed investigation is underway, and police said his formal arrest will be recorded soon.