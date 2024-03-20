Ex-couple Samantha, Naga Chaitanya seen together for 1st time

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were once called the power couple of Tollywood. Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in state in 2017 and parted ways in 2021. Their separation was a significant event in the entertainment world, leaving fans and media speculating about the reasons behind it.

The ex-couple has now hit the headlines again after being seen together at an event for the first time after their divorce.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya Attend Prime Video Event

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were seen together at an event hosted by Amazon Prime Video in Mumbai on March 19, 2024. The event was conducted to reveal the lineup of movies that will be streamed on the platform in the year 2024. Though the former couple did not come together on stage, their presence at the same event surprised many.

Other celebrities who attended the event included Priyanka Chopra, Suriya, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sobhita Dhuliala (rumored to be girlfriend of Naga Chaitanya).

Samantha’s Appearance

Samantha and actor Varun Dhawan, stars of the action series titled ‘Citadel- Honey Bunny’, also visited the event to promote the web series directed by Raj & DK. The series will make its debut on the same OTT platform. Samantha, visibly confident, seemed to have moved forward after the emotional period of her divorce.

Naga Chaitanya’s Success

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya celebrated the success of his newest web series ‘Dhootha’, which was released on Amazon Prime Video platform. Critics and fans highly appreciate the actor’s performance in the thriller.

Despite their personal differences, both actors continue to focus on their professional careers.

Samantha’s journey post-divorce was not easy. She faced health challenges, including being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. However, she made a strong comeback and resumed working this year. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is currently up for his next film, ‘Thandel’, alongside Sai Pallavi.