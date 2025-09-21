Ex-DSP Nalini slams Telangana government over pending Rs 2 crore dues

Hyderabad: Former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Domakonda, Nalini, lashed out at the Congress government for ignoring her 16-page appeal seeking payment of dues amounting to nearly Rs 2 crore.

Nalini took to social media, highlighting her plight and said that despite the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally assuring her of help after assuming office, the government had failed to release her pending subsistence allowance.

“After the government reopened my file, I submitted a written 16-page appeal on December 30, 2023, to clear the pending subsistence allowance of nearly Rs 2 crore. I also sought a grant for Veda Vidya Centre,” Nalini stated.

She added, “After six months, when I tried to check the status of my petition, I learnt that it was dumped in a dustbin. I submitted another copy of the petition, but there has been no response so far.

She sought to know whether the State government intended to support her. Nalini said she would approach the centre to secure her long-pending dues.

Nalini also appealed to politicians not to politicise her case. “In case of my death, I appeal to the politicians not to announce any awards posthumously and try to derive political mileage,” she said.

Nalini, in 2009, had resigned from her job during the Telangana movement protesting the government’s insensitivity on the Telangana issue. She was working as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Medak when she submitted her resignation.