Ex-GHMC corporator Najma Sultana unanimously elected as Baswapur sarpanch

Hyderabad: Former GHMC corporator Najma Sultana, wife of Karwan MLA Syed Kausar Mohiuddin, was unanimously elected as the sarpanch of Baswapur village in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district on Sunday.

The villagers decided not to contest the elections and give Najma Sultana an opportunity to serve the people, knowing well her political background.

Speaking on the occasion, Najma said she would ensure the overall development of the village over the next five years.

Kausar, born and brought up in Baswapur, moved to Hyderabad and joined the AIMIM party. He continued to maintain strong relations with the residents of his village. His son had contested from Baswapur in the 2019 elections but lost. This time, villagers decided to elect Najma unanimously.

Baswapur has 699 voters.