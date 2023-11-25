Ex-IAS Goyal to move court against Congress after EC raid on his house

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer AK Goyal, whose house was raided by the election authorities and police following a complaint by Congress that he had stashed a huge sum of money at his residence, said that he will move court against the Congress leaders.

AK Goyal said that the Election Commission’s flying squad and Hyderabad Police Task Force conducted inspections at his house on Friday based on the complaint of Congress leaders. He said stated that they had come to check their house for illegal money and liquor and he fully cooperated with them. “They stopped the operation at 2 am and left as they did not find any illegal money and liquor in their house,” he said.

Goyal has made it clear that he will file a defamation suit against the Congress leaders who rushed to claim that there was illegal money in his house. He said that a case will be filed in the court against former MPs Mallu Ravi, Azharuddin and Khairatabad MLA candidate Vijaya Reddy. The former IAS officer said that the videos of the vandalism by the Congress leaders at his house are included as evidence to be presented in from of the court.