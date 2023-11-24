Hyderabad: Congress workers confront cops during raid on ex-IAS officer’s residence

Hyderabad: A search operation was conducted by the EC Flying Squad and Task Force at the residence of former IAS officer AK Goyal at Jubilee Hills Road no. 22 on Friday, November 24. The search was conducted based on information suggesting the presence of a significant amount of money stashed at his house.

#TelanganaElection2023

Congress cadre confront cops after EC officials conducted search at ex-IAS AK Goyal's house in Jubilee Hills. Goyal, who worked as an advisor to @BRSparty govt after his retirement in 2010, had allegedly stashed huge sum of money at his house pic.twitter.com/4rZcPkXP6z — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) November 24, 2023

The situation escalated when Congress supporters arrived at the scene, sparking a heated confrontation with officials. This sparked tension at at Goyal’s residence.

After his retirement in 2010, AK Goyal served as an advisor to the BRS government.

Congress leaders alleged that a constable from the task force was involved in taking valuables, leading to a scuffle between the police and Congress workers. The constable’s motorcycle was blocked by Congress workers, prompting a lathi charge by the police, further intensifying the tension in the area. Trouble began when a group of Congress workers gathered outside the residence during the election authorities’ investigation.