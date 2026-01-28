Ex IT firm employee booked for source code theft worth Rs 87 cr in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against a former senior employee of an IT firm for allegedly stealing the company’s proprietary software source code valued at approximately Rs 87 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Ashuthosh Nigam was employed as a Senior Manager Research Scientist from February 1, 2020, with Amadeus Software Labs India (P) Ltd, they said.

According to the FIR, during the course of his employment, he unauthorisedly accessed and exfiltrated source code with software belonging to the company on October 11, 2025, by transferring the source code along with other confidential data from his personal email account without consent or approval from the company.

Upon confronting him with internal findings, records and reports, Nigam agreed to having exfiltrated the source code and the same is been video recorded by the company, the FIR stated.

Following this, his employment with the company was terminated on December 3, 2025, police said.

“The approximate value of the software, including the source code, amounts to 8,000,000 Euros. The exfiltration of the source code by Ashutosh Nigam has caused severe business impact and loss to the company, apart from compromising the company’s intellectual property rights,” it said.

Case registered

Based on the complaint by a company representative, a case was registered against the accused at Whitefield CEN Crime police station in Bengaluru under relevant sections of the IT Act on January 23, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.