Domestic help commits gold theft worth Rs 50 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A domestic help committed gold theft worth Rs 50 lakh and cash worth Rs 25 lakh in Hyderabad early on Sunday, November 16.

The accused is a Nepalese national who was working at the victim’s house in the Gun Rock enclave of Secunderabad. The accused, along with five of his associates, stole over 20 tolas of gold from the victim identified as 75-year-old Giri.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Karkhana police SHO B Anuradha said, “The theft occurred at midnight, the accused stole cash and about 15-20 tolas of gold from the house. A case of robbery has been registered under section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The matter is under investigation.

In another crime took place on October 12, a robbery occurred at the Sadashiva Grater Community in Peddamberpet, Hayathngar. According to the police, the burglar broke into two houses and stole 5 kg of silver and 35 grams of gold. They also stole cash worth Rs 60,000.