Gold, silver stolen from gated community in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A group of burglars looted gold and silver ornaments from a gated community in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar on Sunday, October 12.

The incident occurred at Sadashiva Grater Community in Peddamberpet, Hayathngar. According to the police, the burglar broke into two houses and stole 5 kg of silver and 35 grams of gold. They also stole cash worth Rs 60,000.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hayathnagar detective inspector Santosh Kumar said, “The incident occurred at 2 am on October 12. A case has been registered under sections 331(4), 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita(BNS).”

The detective inspector further said that the case is under investigation and the burglars are yet to be arrested.

In a similar incident on October 6, a man was arrested for burglary in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka. The police recovered 14.5 tola gold from the accused. The accused was identified as 30-year-old Bala Dheeraj, a physiotherapist and resident of Nacharam.

The theft occurred on September 27 at the complainant’s house in Tarnaka. The burglary occurred when the complainant and his wife had gone to the Hyderabad airport to see off their son and daughter-in-law.

On September 28, when the complainant unlocked his son’s room to find some clothes, he noticed that the items in the room were scattered. The complainant approached the Osmania University police and filed a complaint.