Man held for burglary in Hyderabad; 14.5 tola gold recovered

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for burglary in Hyderabad, and 14.5 tola gold jewellery was recovered from him on October 6.

The accused was identified as 30-year-old Bala Dheeraj, a physiotherapist and resident of Nacharam. The theft occurred on September 27 at the complainant’s house in Tarnaka. The burglary occurred when the complainant and his wife had gone to the Hyderabad airport to see off their son and daughter-in-law.

On September 28, when the complainant unlocked his son’s room to find some clothes, he noticed that the items in the room were scattered. The complainant approached the Osmania University police and filed a complaint.

In his complaint, the man stated that 14.5 tolas of gold and cash worth Rs 10,000 were missing. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated the investigation.

Following the investigation, Dheeraj was arrested under sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police recovered the stolen gold from him.