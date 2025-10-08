Hyderabad: Delivery boy attacked over religion in Old City

Hyderabad: A delivery boy was attacked in the Old City of Hyderabad by two persons at Moghalpura on Tuesday night over his religion. The victim has been identified as Mohd Nadeem, a resident of Tallabkatta, who was reportedly attacked after being asked his religion by the perpetrator.

According to the police, Nadeem went to Sultan Shahi to deliver a parcel when some local person approached him and enquiring his name and then proceeded to attack him.

The delivery boy suffered serious injuries in the attack and was shifted to Osmania Hospital. After first aid the boy came to Moghalpura police station to file a case. He collapsed at the police station due to his injuries and was again rushed to Osmania Hospital where he was admitted.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan visited the boy and has demanded immediate action against the attackers. The Moghalpura police booked a case under 117 (2) r/w 3(5) of BNS.