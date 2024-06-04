Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy leads with 1.20 lakh votes in Mandya

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy has established a whopping lead of 1.20 lakh votes at the end of the seventh round counting in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy has been leading from the initial round.

The Congress has fielded industrialist Venkataramane Gowda aka Star Chandru against the political heavyweight, Kumaraswamy.

Venkataramane Gowda is a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

The contest was projected as a fight between Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy.