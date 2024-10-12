Ex-Maldives prez Solih questions Muizzu govt’s past objections as he courts closer India ties

Male: Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday criticised the ruling administration and President Mohammad Muizzu why to proceed with the same agreements that his party PNC described as a national security threat in 2023 presidential campaign.

Muizzu, who returned from a five day state visit to India last week, has expressed gratitude for India’s financial assistance and its consistent support, especially during challenging times.

Pro-China Muizzu had assumed office last November riding on the back of an aggressive ‘India Out’ campaign. Within hours of taking oath, he had asked India to repatriate its military personnel from the three platforms in the archipelagic nation. During the presidential campaign in 2023, he had been a severe critic of India and objected to several of the projects being done with the help of Indian government.

After mutual agreement, close to 90 personnel were repatriated by May 10 this year.

Solih said that Muizzu expressed support for several Maldives-India initiatives incepted during the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) administration, the same one that his party People’s National Congress (PNC) had strongly opposed in the past, and gave multiple examples.

These included a project to develop a harbour and dockyard at the Uthuru Thila Falhu (UTF) military base, the project to expand the Hanimaadhoo airport, and plans to open an Indian consulate in the southern Maldivian city of Addu.

News portal Sun.mv said Solih, while attending MDP’s ‘Laamarukazee Gulhun’ conference in Kulhudhuffushi City, said that it shows that the promises and the claims President Muizzu made during his presidential campaign were baseless.

“What did they not say about our neighbouring countries? About the leaders of these countries? What filth did they not spread? The damage they caused this country and its people with this is incalculable,” Solih said.

Last week, as Muizzu completed his first state visit to India from October 6 to 10, the main opposition too took a swipe at his “naive and inexperienced” administration and said it has now realised that diplomacy cannot be conducted through “lies and deceit.”

Former president Mohamed Nasheed echoed the sentiment, terming India and Maldives as natural partners while referring to Muizzu’s meetings with the Indian leadership in New Delhi. The relations between the two South Asian nations further turned sour when two Maldivian ministers poked fun after Modi posted photographs of Lakshadweep Islands in January this year. Indians tourists announced a mass boycott of Maldives leading to slide to number six spot in mid-2024 from the number one spot in post-Covid years.