Ex-mayor’s kin booked for attacking woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao’s mother-in-law was booked on Thursday, May 21, for attacking a woman at Ameerpet over a rental dispute.

According to the police complaint filed by the couple, they had leased a building from Rao’s mother-in-law, Sridevi, to operate a hostel. They invested nearly Rs 2 crore in the property, taking private loans to set up and run the hostel business.

The couple claimed that the former mayor and his family had been threatening them for the past two years. On Thursday, Sridevi barged into the building with at least 30 people and ordered them to vacate the premises.

However, some reports suggest that Sridevi made a lease agreement with the couple and took the amount in advance. She leased it to a third party without informing them.

A video shared has emerged on social media showing Sridevi grabbing the complainant by her hair and assaulting her. A police officer standing nearby stands as a mute spectator.

Former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan's mother-in-law was booked on Thursday, May 21, for allegedly attacking a woman at Ameerpet over a rental dispute.



The complainants are a couple who had reportedly leased a building from Rammohan's mother-in-law, Sridevi to operate a… pic.twitter.com/Bu6ywILV1U — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 21, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police confirmed that a case has been registered against Sridevi and action would be taken accordingly.