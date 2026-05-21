Ex-mayor’s kin booked for attacking woman in Hyderabad

On Thursday, Sridevi barged into the building with at least 30 people and threatened the couple to vacate the premises.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 5:14 pm IST
A woman beats a tenant in Hyderabad
A woman beats a tenant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao’s mother-in-law was booked on Thursday, May 21, for attacking a woman at Ameerpet over a rental dispute.

According to the police complaint filed by the couple, they had leased a building from Rao’s mother-in-law, Sridevi, to operate a hostel. They invested nearly Rs 2 crore in the property, taking private loans to set up and run the hostel business.

The couple claimed that the former mayor and his family had been threatening them for the past two years. On Thursday, Sridevi barged into the building with at least 30 people and ordered them to vacate the premises.

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However, some reports suggest that Sridevi made a lease agreement with the couple and took the amount in advance. She leased it to a third party without informing them.

A video shared has emerged on social media showing Sridevi grabbing the complainant by her hair and assaulting her. A police officer standing nearby stands as a mute spectator.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police confirmed that a case has been registered against Sridevi and action would be taken accordingly.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 5:14 pm IST

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