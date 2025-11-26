Ex-minority affairs min Naqvi backs UCC, says ‘one country, one law’ needed

New Delhi: Asserting that ‘one country, one law’ is the need of the hour, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said a uniform civil code is for the entire country and not aimed at any particular community.

He said the uniform civil code is a necessity for strengthening the constitutional spirit.

Naqvi said ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Independence is an opportunity to assimilate and adopt the Directive Principles of the Constitution on the uniform civil code.

“The uniform civil code is for the entire country, not for any particular community. ‘One country, one law’ is the need of the hour,” the former minority affairs minister said.

Speaking at a programme organised at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of the ‘Constitution Day’, Naqvi said secularism in India is the result of the majority community’s commitment to inclusivity, co-existence and tolerance.

After the Partition, while the Hindu majority community of India chose the path of secularism, the Muslim majority of Pakistan hoisted the flag of an Islamic nation, he said.

The inclusive and all-encompassing thinking of the Indian Constitution is the result of the values, resolve and culture of the majority community, Naqvi said.

He said the democratic and secular essence and spirit of the Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, remains intact, strong and safe.

Meanwhile, during the same period, Pakistan’s constitution was repealed in 1956, a new constitution was adopted in 1962, suspended in 1969 and again a new constitution was enacted in 1973, he said.

“This Islamic nation, with its population of 25 crore, has been engulfed in constitutional uncertainty, paradox and dictatorial chaos, sometimes with a parliamentary system and sometimes with a presidential system. Pakistan has remained imprisoned in the junkyard of fanaticism and bigotry. On the other hand, India, with a population of about 145 crore, has become the world’s largest democracy having a strong and the world’s best Constitution,” Naqvi said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Naqvi said that some people are involved in creating “concocted confusion” while holding a copy of the Constitution in their hands.

“Freedom of expression cannot be misused as a certificate of anarchy and abuse. We should remain cautious of the criminal conspiracy of these feudal sultans as they want to create fear and fallacy in the society. India is witnessing ‘Amrit Kaal’ of constitutional commitment,” Naqvi said.

Under the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving strongly on the path of inclusive empowerment through constitutional reforms and will continue to do so, the BJP leader said.

Naqvi said that inclusive and comprehensive reforms in economic, cultural, social, educational, administrative, electoral, agricultural and health sectors have made India a globally recognised credible brand of good governance.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Naqvi said, “Some people are engaged in a conspiracy of criminal lynching of constitutional law. Each and every constitutional reform is taking place with the commitment to protect religious beliefs and practices and strengthen the administrative system.”

He slammed those who are launching “communal attacks on constitutional reforms”.

“We must defeat the deliberate design to defame India’s democracy and the Constitution,” he said.

Naqvi said that the pseudo-secular syndicate is engaged in a communal criminal conspiracy against the Constitution.

He said a common civil code is a necessity for the nation, religion and humanity to strengthen the constitutional spirit.

Former cabinet minister and BJP parliamentary board member Dr Satya Narayan Jatiya, VHP Delhi president Kapil Khanna and Delhi Minister Shri Kapil Mishra, among others were present at the event.