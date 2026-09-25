Ex-MLA Danam, Hyderabad women police dance at Ganesh procession

Hyderabad: Disqualified Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender was seen dancing alongside women police personnel during the Ganesh immersion procession at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. As the DJ played ‘AayaSher’, Nagender joined the celebrations and danced for a few moments. He also cheered the women police personnel on duty.

A video of the dance has gone viral on social media, drawing ire from the Opposition over the choice of music being played amid restrictions in place on DJs.

BRS leader reacts to video

Reacting to the incident, BRS leader Dr Krishank wrote, “Police allow Congress to play any Song during Ganesha Nimmajanam.”

Also Read Hyderabad Ganesh immersion procession gets 20,000 police personnel security

He also shared videos with the caption, “police arrest youth for playing Dekhlenge song.”

Police allow Congress to play any Song during Ganesha Nimmajanam 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/PXSaVYU2Zt — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) September 25, 2026

Hyderabad Police warn against provocative songs during Ganesh procession

The incident comes after Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned that strict action would be taken against those playing vulgar and provocative songs.

When a reporter asked how police would control political songs played during processions, Sajjanar said police social media teams were continuously monitoring such reels.

He said strict action would be taken against those responsible after the festivities end.

20,000 police personnel deployed

Hyderabad Police have deployed around 20,000 personnel for the Ganesh immersion and procession.

Police are coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), electricity department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other government departments.

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras installed along major routes have been connected to the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. Officials will monitor the procession from the command centre.

Police have also made special arrangements for the safety of women and young women. Twenty-six SHE Teams will work in three shifts at crowded locations during the celebrations.