Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, rape convict, found with mobile in jail

Bengaluru: A surprise raid by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has led to the recovery of a mobile phone, charger and pen drive from former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case.

According to the information available, prison officials found a blue Redmi 5G mobile phone, a charger, a blue pocket notebook and a black SanDisk pen drive in Revanna’s cell. The seized electronic devices were subsequently examined as part of the investigation.

The material provided states that pornographic videos and clippings of obscene photographs of women were found on the mobile phone and pen drive. However, details about the origin of the material and how the electronic devices reached Revanna remain under investigation.

The recovery has raised questions about how a mobile phone and storage device entered the prison despite security checks. Revanna has reportedly not disclosed who provided the devices or how they came into his possession.

Following the incident, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar issued notices to senior prison officials, seeking an explanation over the security lapse and directing an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the recovery.

Shifted from VIP cell

Revanna has since been shifted from the VIP cell to a general cell housing convicted prisoners. He was earlier lodged in the VIP section along with another undertrial prisoner, Pratap Roy, who was arrested in a POCSO case.

After the latest action, Revanna has reportedly been instructed to stay in the general prison barrack and follow the rules applicable to convicted prisoners. He has also been directed to wear the prison uniform and undertake library-related work.

The move comes amid scrutiny over whether Revanna received preferential treatment while lodged in the VIP section.

Officials face action

The prison department has initiated disciplinary action against officials following the recovery. Assistant Superintendent Eeranna Rangapur has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

A notice has also reportedly been issued to prison superintendent Anshukumar, seeking an explanation.

The prison authorities are examining how the mobile phone and pen drive escaped detection during an inspection conducted on August 6. Officials have been asked to determine who supplied the devices to Revanna and whether any prison personnel assisted in bringing them inside.

The investigation is expected to focus on the security arrangements at the prison, possible lapses by officials and the source of the electronic devices.