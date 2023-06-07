Ex-NDTV journo Sreenivasan Jain joins Jindal School of Journalism

Sonipat: Sreenivasan Jain, the multiple award winning Indian investigative journalist and former Group Editor of NDTV, has joined India’s first global journalism school, Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat as Adjunct Faculty and will be taking a course on Investigative Reportage.

Announcing the appointment, JGU’s founding Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, “Sreenivasan Jain is an outstanding journalist in the best traditions of the practice and his experience will enrich JSJC and JGU in many ways. He has spoken truth to power during his career as a journalist and his joining our university as a faculty member will instil confidence among the students in pursuing a career in journalism and public affairs on the edifice of ethics and integrity. The students of JSJC have had a unique experience of studying at an exciting school with an innovative and interdisciplinary curriculum in cinema, journalism and communication that offers a wide range of national and international opportunities.”

Sreenivasan Jain is the recipient of Journalist of the Year by the Ramnath Goenka Awards in 2014, by the Red Ink Awards in 2015, and Anchor of the Year at ENBA Awards, 2016. Other awards include the World Media Summit Awards in Beijing, the World Silver Medal at the New York Festivals, the Hero Honda Indian Television Academy Awards, the Indian Telly Awards, the ENBA Awards, and the GQ Man of the Year (Media) in 2009. He was a recipient of the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000.

In the world of the news media, investigative journalism is considered the highest calling. It comes closest to the core mission of the press in a democracy of uncovering uncomfortable truths that hold power holders to account. JGU and JSJC is excited to welcome the award-winning broadcast journalist, Sreenivasan Jain who will provide a masterclass into the techniques and skills needed to produce top-notch investigative reportage, drawing from his three-decade long experience in reporting and uncovering some of the biggest stories of our time.

Expressing his excitement in taking up the faculty appointment at JSJC, Mr. Sreenivasan Jain said, “In my three decades in TV news and journalism, one of the most rewarding aspects of the experience was the opportunity to work with and train younger entrants into our newsroom. I look forward to extending that experience in this new innings as a faculty member at the Jindal School of Journalism & Communication of O.P. Jindal Global University.”

Professor Kishalay Bhattacharjee, Dean, JSJC, himself an award-winning former broadcast journalist who has made several documentaries and reported widely from India’s conflict zones, said, “JSJC students will benefit immensely from Sreenivasan’s experience. Sreenivasan has been a colleague for decades and a comrade in reporting the underreported stories. We have often collaborated on investigative reports and it gives me immense joy in welcoming him to JSJC. We need more and more journalists and truth-tellers to help make sense of what is happening around us. We try to offer innovative, sustainable, market-driven training focusing on niche reporting and new media skills. Whether they report news or write a screenplay or manage communication, we encourage our students to always challenge the status quo and seek truth.”

In 2023, JSJC will have the first class of its third programme, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs. Already quite popular among prospective students, the course will allow JSJC to cover the entire spectrum of undergraduate communication education in India. It has a robust pedagogy, through consultation with leading industry professionals and academics. The school looks forward to delivering the best education to students as it grows from strength to strength. JSJC launched its second undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Film & New Media in 2022. With state-of-the-art facilities, including the latest equipment, studios, and pedagogy, the course has become the most-desired destination for aspiring filmmakers around the country.

This year JSJC’s older programme, Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Journalism & Media Studies is graduating its 4th batch. Despite the challenges due to Covid-19, JSJC graduates secured jobs in leading media companies such as NDTV, Business Standard, Global Data, London, Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, and Al Jazeera.

While JSJC prides itself on producing working journalists through its skill-intensive, studio-based curriculum, many students have gone on to pursuing Masters’ degree programmes in universities such as the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), Toronto Film School, Columbia University and King’s College, London. Frequently, journalism students go on to diverse areas of study such as human rights, law, policy, design and film.

JSJC students intern in leading production companies and OTT platforms, and they enter the industry as well-trained filmmakers and professionals. JSJC has a stellar faculty considered the best amongst journalism schools drawing from top journalists, editors, filmmakers and academicians who have more than 20 books, 10 films and 1000+ articles to their credit. It is home to global collaborative research in emerging technologies and hosts important calendar events in Delhi in the world of arts, cinema and communication.

