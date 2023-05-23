NDTV’s prime time anchor and senior editor Sarah Jacob resigns

NDTV’s primetime anchor and host of the popular show ‘We the People’, Sarah Jacobs, journey with the channel came to an end after she submitted her resignation on Wednesday. She served in the channel for over 20 years.

Taking on Twitter, Jacobs expressed gratitude to founding members – Dr Pranoy Roy and Radhika Roy – as well as her colleagues.

“It has been a fantastic ride from 2001 to 2023 at NDTV in various capacities. From being a reporter to having my own show has been rewarding and I am forever grateful for all that NDTV gave me and continues to offer. To be in the middle of the most spectacular years of the Indian TV news industry boom, that too at NDTV, which has set the standard of excellence for the industry, has been a magical career thus far,” the statement read.

Her resignation comes following a video that went massively viral on Twitter that read- how Modi respects women.

Watch: From His Mother To Political Leaders, How PM Shows Respect Towards Women pic.twitter.com/NTERyWsUhk — NDTV (@ndtv) May 22, 2023

Jacob is the ninth noted journalist and senior editor to resign following the channel’s takeover by the Adani Group in December 2022. last year.

After Pronoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit the company, prominent senior Hindi journalist Ravish Kumar left the channel followed by former Froup Editor Srinivasan Jain and former Executive Editor Nidhi Razdan.

The channel’s former Group President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee, and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi also followed the same.