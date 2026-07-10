Ex-panchayat member Hussain held for post against VHP, RSS 

Kushinagar: A former district panchayat member was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against the Bajrang Dal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on social media, police said on Friday, July 10.

According to the police, Saddam Hussain, a resident of Sohang village in the Turkpatti area and believed to be an active Samajwadi Party worker, was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act following a complaint by a VHP worker.

The police alleged that Hussain, a former district panchayat member, had uploaded a Facebook post describing the Bajrang Dal, VHP, and the RSS as “anti-social organisations” and used objectionable language against them.

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The post soon went viral in the area.

After learning about the post, VHP workers, led by the organisation’s block general secretary Rajesh Kumar, reached the Turkpatti police station on Thursday, July 9, submitted evidence of the social media post and demanded action against the accused.

The police registered a case and launched a search for the accused, they said, adding that Hussain was arrested at a village crossing within about an hour of the first information report (FIR) being lodged.

Turkpatti Station House Officer Alok Yadav said Hussain was produced before a court, which remanded him to seven days’ judicial custody.