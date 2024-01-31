Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

The former CM's son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray in a social media post said they were delighted to host Rajan at their home 'Matoshri' on Tuesday.

Published: 31st January 2024
Mumbai: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has met Shiv Sena (UBT) head and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai.

Rajan, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government’s economic policies, met Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas.

Aaditya Thackeray in a post on Instagram said, “Truly a delight to host Raghu Rajan ji at our home, Matoshri. Apart from his already vast contribution to our economy on various roles, including being the Governor of the RBI, we strongly believe the future of the Indian economy must be guided by such individuals with a vision for the future.”

