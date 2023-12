Hyderabad: A former rowdy sheeter was killed by his rivals at Kulsumpura in the city on Thursday.

Anil, who was involved in many criminal cases in the city, was brutally killed by his enemies, and his body was dumped at an isolated spot near the Gopi Hotel in Jiyaguda.

Local people spotted the body and informed the police about it.

ACP Kulsumpura Md Jaweed and other police officials, clues teams, and a dog squad visited the spot. A case has been booked at Kulsumpura police station.