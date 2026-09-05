Ex-RTC employees hold protest in Hyderabad over unpaid dues

Hyderabad: Retired Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees held a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 5, over pending dues.

The “Chalo Indirapart Rally” was being jointly organised by the Bahujan Workers Union (BWU), affiliated with the Telangana Rajyadhikara Party.

Several RTC employees raised slogans such as “Pay our dues while we are still alive.” They urged the government to pay the dues immediately.

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Addressing the gathering, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and president of Telangana Rajyadhikara Party, Teenmaar Mallanna, said it was unfortunate that RTC workers, who had played a crucial role in the movement for the achievement of Telangana State, were now forced to sit under tents at Indra Park Dharna Chowk and fight for their hard-earned dues accumulated during their lifetime of service.

He said the government and the RTC management must seriously consider the situation of retired workers who are being subjected to difficulties by not being paid their pending dues.

Mallanna assured that during the upcoming Monsoon Legislative Council sessions, he would raise the issue of the pending dues of retired RTC workers, bring it to the government’s notice, and make every effort for the release of their dues.