Ex-soldier dies after casting vote at home in Karnataka

With the doctor's permission, he left the hospital briefly to fulfil his sacred duty on Tuesday. However, fate had a cruel twist in store as Prabhu's condition worsened upon his return to the hospital.

Published: 24th April 2024 11:14 pm IST
Mangaluru: Madhava Prabhu, an 85-year-old resident of Wagga in Bantwal, exemplified unwavering commitment to his civic duty even in the face of illness.

Admitted to a private hospital here owing to his ailment, Prabhu, a former army officer and inspector of Malaria Eradication department, died without responding to treatment on Wednesday.

Amidst his illness, Prabhu was determined to exercise his right to vote, especially with the provision for home voting for those aged 85 and above.

Tragically, he passed away today, leaving behind his wife, two daughters, and sons.

Prabhu’s life epitomizes dedication and service, from his tenure in the army to his role in the Malaria Eradication Department and his involvement in community affairs as vice president of the Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society.

His commitment to duty and his final act of voting serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of civic engagement, even in the most challenging circumstances.

