Ex-Telangana CM KCR discharged from hospital after brief stay

KCR was rushed to the hospital late at night on July 3 reporting weakness and fatigue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 5th July 2025 1:43 pm IST
KCR admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
KCR

LHyderabad: Telangana’s former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was released from Somajiguda’s Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, following short hospitalization for general weakness and co-morbid health issues.

KCR was rushed to the hospital late at night on July 3 reporting weakness and fatigue. He was found to have high blood sugar and low sodium levels in the blood tests, which led doctors to take him in for observation and treatment. He was closely monitored while medicine was given to stabilize him.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Thursday night, all other vital parameters are within the normal limits. 

KCR underwent a hip replacement surgery at the same Hyderabad hospital in December 2023 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli.

K Kavitha, BRS MLC, and his daughter had visited him in the hospital on July 4. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy also inquired about his health and wished him speedy recovery.

He was discharged on July 5 and is recuperating at home under the observation of medical experts.

At 71, KCR’s hospital visit was a precautionary step to manage his health. Doctors have recommended follow-up care and rest over the coming days. He is expected to gradually return to his routine after full recovery.

