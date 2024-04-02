Ex-Telangana CM KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested in land grab case

According to the reports, the arrest was in connection to a land grab case. Kanna Rao had allegedly attempted to seize two acres of land in Manneguda, a fast-growing locality.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd April 2024 2:20 pm IST
Ex-Telangana CM KCR's nephew Kanna Rao arrested in land grab case
Kanna Rao

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao, nephew of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was reportedlly arrested by the Adibatla police here on Tuesday, April 2.

According to the reports, the arrest was in connection to a land grab case. Kanna Rao had allegedly attempted to seize two acres of land in Manneguda, a fast-growing locality.

On March 14, Siasat.com reported the arrest of five people after a 44-year-old man filed a complaint alleging he was being intimidated by the five individuals who were trying to usurp his land.

MS Education Academy

The complainant Bandoju Srinivas is a relative of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. He is the owner of OSR Project LLP and SSAN Enterprise LLP. Both companies are associated entities with each other.

Also Read
Telangana CM’s kin files complaint against 5 for criminal trespass, land grabbing

Kanna Rao was named as one of the five accused in the case. He is the son of KCR’s older brother. He is the cousin BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha.

He will be remanded by the police soon. Earlier, Kanna Rao’s bail has been rejected in the High Court. He had attempted to obtain anticipatory bail twice.

Cases have been registered against 38 people in connection with this case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd April 2024 2:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button