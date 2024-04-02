Ex-Telangana CM KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested in land grab case

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao, nephew of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was reportedlly arrested by the Adibatla police here on Tuesday, April 2.

According to the reports, the arrest was in connection to a land grab case. Kanna Rao had allegedly attempted to seize two acres of land in Manneguda, a fast-growing locality.

On March 14, Siasat.com reported the arrest of five people after a 44-year-old man filed a complaint alleging he was being intimidated by the five individuals who were trying to usurp his land.

The complainant Bandoju Srinivas is a relative of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. He is the owner of OSR Project LLP and SSAN Enterprise LLP. Both companies are associated entities with each other.

Kanna Rao was named as one of the five accused in the case. He is the son of KCR’s older brother. He is the cousin BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha.

He will be remanded by the police soon. Earlier, Kanna Rao’s bail has been rejected in the High Court. He had attempted to obtain anticipatory bail twice.

Cases have been registered against 38 people in connection with this case.