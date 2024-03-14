Telangana CM’s kin files complaint against 5 for criminal trespass, land grabbing

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police station received a complaint from a 44-year-old man, who is a relative of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, alleging he was being intimidated by five individuals who were trying to usurp his land.

According to the complaint, complainant Bandoju Srinivas is the owner of OSR Project LLP, located at Plot no. 40 and 41 on the third floor of Venturest Plaza in the Financial District. He is also the owner of SSAN Enterprise LLP, located at Plot no B90 in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad. Both companies are associated entities with each other.

The police complaint states that the OSR Project LLP spread over 10,890 sq yards in Abdullapurmet Mandal was purchased by Srinivas on January 31, 2020, from one Chava Suresh.

Chavan Suresh had in turn purchased the land from Jakkidi Surender Reddy on August 30, 2013. At that time, it was an agricultural land. After the purchase, Suresh converted the land to non-agricultural land.

Srinivas, in his complaint, has alleged harassment and criminal intimidation by Reddy even after purchasing the land legally. He had also constructed a compound wall to prevent illegal trespass and encroachment by others.

“On February 7, Jakkidi Surender Reddy and our vendor Chava Suresh along with henchmen tried to trespass the land and threatened us with dire consequences. A case was registered but they did not stop their activities and broke the compound wall,” the complaint said.

“On Match 3, at about 7 in the morning, five persons came with a JCB, demolished our compound wall and assaulted the land caretakers with stones and rods. A murder attempt was also made. when I rushed to the place, I was hurled with abusive language and threatened to kill me and my family,” the police complaint read.

Five persons have been named accused – Jakkidi Surender, Jakkidi Harinath, Shiva, Kalwakuntla Kannarao and Daniel, along with the JCB owner and driver whose names were not disclosed.

The Adibatla police registered an FIR under sections 147, 148, 447, 427, 307, 436and 506. Further investigations are on.