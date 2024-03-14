Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on March 15 and 16. The traffic will be stopped or diverted at various places across the city due to security reasons.

After landing at Begumpet Airport around 4.40 pm, he will proceed to the roadshow at Malkajgiri and return to Raj Bhavan by 7 pm. The traffic will be halted for a while and diverted at Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Roads, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mettuguda Rotary, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, VV Statue.

On Saturday, March 16, PM Modi will proceed to Begumpet Airport. Due to the moment of VIP, the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted in the enroute at VV Statue, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Rajbhavan, Panjagutta, Greenlands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, and PNT Flyover.

The Hyderabad traffic police have urged the citizens to take note of the above program and plan their movements accordingly during the specified dates and timings.