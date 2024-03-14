Hyderabad cops arrange green channel for transport of live heart

Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday, March 14 arranged a green channel for the transportation of a live heart from Global Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills.

The route of the ambulance was- Global Hospital – Sagar Ring Road – LB Nagar X Road – Kamineni Flyover- Alkapuri – Nagole – Uppal X Road – Hubsiguda – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam –Begumpet – Panjagutta – Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

According to a press release, the ambulance started from Global Hospital LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital, Jubileehills at 09:19 am and reached Apollo Hospital, Jubileehills at 09.56 am, covering 29.1 kms within 37 minutes without any traffic obstructions.

The Rachakonda traffic police completed the task successfully with the close coordination of the Hyderabad traffic police.

Both the hospital managements appreciated the services rendered by Rachakonda traffic police. CP Rachakonda has commended the services of Rachakonda Traffic Police for Noble Cause, it further said.