Ex-Telangana MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son named accused in toddler’s death case

Hyderabad: In a recent development, Jubilee Hills police have changed the charges against Raheel Aamir, the son of former BRS Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir, in connection with a February 2022 car accident that resulted in the death of a toddler.

Initially, Raheel was accused under IPC Section 304 (A), which deals with causing death by negligence. However, after further investigation, the case has now been updated to IPC Section 304 (Part-II), a more serious charge implying culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Earlier, police had given clean chit to Raheel in the death of a two-month-old Ranveer Chouahan and three others being injured when the victims were hit by a speeding SUV on March 17. Police then stated that Raheel was not behind the wheels when the accident happened. Police have arrested the driver, 19-year-old Syed Afnan Ahmed, Raheel’s cousin.

However, this adjustment in charges follows a re-examination of the case, which led to new evidence suggesting Raheel’s direct involvement in the tragic incident.

The recent statements from three of Raheel’s friends during the police re-investigation pointed to Raheel’s role, prompting the change in the official police report (FIR).

The incident

On the night of March 17, a speeding Mahindra Thar coming from Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge towards Jubilee Hills Road number 45 hit three women who were carrying infants. They were sitting on a median in front of a showroom. One of the infants dropped from his mother’s lap and died on the spot, while others were injured.

The accident garnered much media attention after an MLA sticker was found on the SUV. The occupants of the car fled from the spot.

Serious consequences

The police’s decision to upgrade the charge could have potential consequences for Raheel, which could include up to ten years in prison, a fine, or both. This shift also highlights the absence of CCTV evidence; the police have had to rely entirely on witness accounts to shape their case.

The case continues to develop as Kajol, the mother of the deceased child, is expected to return to the city to provide a new statement to the police, further adding to the complexity of the investigation.