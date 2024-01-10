Pics of ex-Union minister waiting at Hyderabad railway station leaves internet in awe

Hyderabad: Internet was all praises for former Union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju on Wednesday after his pictures showing him waiting at one of Hyderabad’s railway stations went viral. The former civil aviation minister, who belongs to the royal family of Vizianagaram, has been admired for his humble and down-to-earth personality.

A candid picture of Ashok Gajapati, shared by Telugu Desam Party’s official page on the social media platform X.com on Wednesday, January 10, immediately went viral, garnering thousands of likes and shares. In the photo, the 72-year-old can be seen wearing a blue shirt and denim, waiting patiently for his train to arrive.

“Ashok Gajapathu Raju, a king in his own right, waiting for a train to go back home like a commoner at the Hyderabad Railway station. He is an epitome of honesty and integrity, always doing what is best for people. Power never corrupts him. This is Telugu Desam for you!” the political party mentioned in the caption on X.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju was Union minister for civil aviation in the Narendra Modi government from May 26, 2014, to March 8, 2018, after serving as a member of Andhra Pradesh State legislature between 1978 and 2004. He was also a minister in the government of Andhra Pradesh for thirteen years, possessing various portfolios of Commercial Tax, Legislative affairs, Excise, Planning and Revenue.

He is the youngest son of Maharaja of Vizianagaram. He started his political career with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1978 and later joined Telugu Desam Party in 1982 as one of its founding members.