‘Ex-WFI chief not exonerated by oversight committee’, Delhi police tell court

WFI chief Brij Bhushan's rally in Ayodhya on June 5 in show of strength
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ex president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

New Delhi: In the alleged sexual harassment case lodged against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi police told a court here on Saturday that he was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

On Saturday, both Singh and former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar were present at the court.

The police made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court.

“Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee. The committee had given recommendations, and not a decision. Nowhere has it been stated that these allegations are not substantiated or are false,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court.

He also urged the court to frame the charges against Singh, stating that even a mere gesture can constitute a crime under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the last hearing also, the complainant women wrestlers had said that that the allegations they have levelled against him warrant framing of charges.

The has posted the matter for next hearing on September 23.

On September 1, the counsel for the wrestlers had argued that Singh and Tomar were never exonerated by the oversight committee, adding that the panel — headed by ace boxer M.C. Mary Kom — was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the wrestlers, had said: “The allegations in the FIR culminating in the charge sheet of which your honour has taken cognisance are of a nature that necessitates the framing of charges against the accused persons.”

She had also claimed that the oversight committee was not constituted as per the rules of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

“The committee’s report needs to be junked. It was an eyewash to assuage the sentiments,” she had contended.

As the complainants concluded their arguments and placed on record the Supreme Court judgements, it was claimed that the committee has made only generic recommendations without any findings in the matter.

On August 11, Delhi Police had told the court that they possessed sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial against Singh. ACMM Jaspal was informed by the police that there is a clear case against Singh and co-accused Tomar.

