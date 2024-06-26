Ex-YSRCP MLA, who vandalised EVM, arrested as AP HC denies bail

Amaravathi: Former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested by police on Wednesday, June 26, in connection with the destruction of EVM and attacking those who tried to prevent him from doing so at a polling booth on election day.

The police arrested the former Macherla MLA from Narsaraopet after the AP High Court dismissed four anticipatory bail petitions filed by his counsels on Wednesday. N Ashwin Kumar was the special counsel on behalf of the police, while Posani Venkateswarlu argued the case on behalf of the petitioner Namburi Seshagiri Rao. The arguments on the bail petitions had concluded on June 20.

Also Read Andhra MLA caught on camera smashing EVM; EC launches probe

Ramakrishna Reddy destroyed the EVM at a polling booth which was captured on CCTV. The former MLA and his men have been accused of attacking Seshagiri Rao, who tried to prevent him from destroying the EVM.

A woman who questioned the rampage was also abused in filthy language, which was also recorded in a video. The next day, Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy were alleged to have attacked TDP workers and CI TP Ramaswamy in Karampudi.

Acting on the complaints by the victims, the Election Commission of India pulled up the then DGP of AP and directed him to arrest Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the four cases filed against him. The High Court had also directed the police not to arrest him till June 6. Seshagiri Rao then approached the Supreme Court, which had issued orders preventing Ramakrishna Reddy from entering the counting centre for votes.