‘Exam Warrior’ Modi must apologise: Owaisi amid NEET, UGC-NET irregularities

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted strongly to the cancellation of CSIR-NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Eligibility Test) along with the irregularities and alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG exam paper and the cancellation of UGC-NET and NEET-PG exam

On X, he demanded that PM Modi and the Union cabinet of ministers should tender an unconditional apology to the students.

“Exam warrior @narendramodi has waged a war on our youth’s future. First it was NEET UG (~23 lakh students), then UGC-NET (~9 lakh students). Then CSIR-NET was cancelled (~2 lakh students). NEET-PG (~2 lakh) was cancelled a night before the exam. The responsibility lies with Modi & his ministers. Our youth deserve an apology from the PM & justice from his govt,” he wrote.

The NTA, on Friday, announced the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET), citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues.

It came two days after the agency cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) within 24 hours of its conduct saying the integrity of the exam had been compromised, and a massive row on NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

Also, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students, it said.

“It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow — 23rd June, 2024,” the ministry said.