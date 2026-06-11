Excise dept seizes 36 kg ganja in two cases in Telangana

In the first case from Bhadrachalam, five people were arrested for transporting 13 Kg ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department on Wednesday, June 10, seized 36.1 kg ganja in two separate cases in Khammam and Bhadrachalam and arrested six people.

In the first case from Bhadrachalam, five people were arrested for transporting 13 kg ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. Officials seized three bikes and four mobile phones, all worth Rs 9,90,000, from the accused.

The accused were identified as Shaik Azmatullah, Gangadhar Chauhan, Bonkuri Lokesh, Kodadala Ajay Kumar and Nimachand Adhikari.

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In the second case from Khammam, one person was arrested for transporting 22.5 kg ganja worth Rs 11,32,500 from Odisha to Hyderabad. The accused, Sebastika Biber was arrested during an inspection held by the excise department inside the Konark Express.

Previous incident

On May 31, the Ranga Reddy Excise Enforcement team seized 2.9 kg of ganja and arrested a man near Moula Ali Railway Station while he was allegedly waiting to deliver the contraband to prospective buyers.

Acting on the information, a team led by Excise Enforcement Circle Inspector Subhash Chander conducted surveillance and inspections in the railway station area.

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During the operation, the team apprehended Suraj Majai, 23, who was allegedly carrying the ganja brought from Odisha. They also seized Rs. 10,300 cash from his possession.

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