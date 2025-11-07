Excise dept seizes hash oil worth Rs 50K in Hyderabad, one held

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 6. 96 grams of Hash oil worth Rs 50,000 was seized from the accused.

The accused was identified as Chintu aka Haribabu. The Telangana excise officials arrested the accused from Suchitra, Secunderabad. The excise officials recovered 16 boxes of hash oil from the accused and seized the same along with the vehicle used for transportation.

According to a press release from the excise department, hashish oil was extracted from marijuana grown in the Mannem area of ​​Visakhapatnam and was being sold in Hyderabad.

Previous incident

On October 31, a man was arrested for possessing 964 grams of hash oil worth Rs 10 lakh. The accused was identified as Anil Kumar Yadav, a resident of Katedaan in Hyderabad.

According to the excise department, Yadav was transporting hash oil from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. He was apprehended in Sangareddy.