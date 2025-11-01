Hash oil worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Hyderabad, one held

Hyderabad: Telangana excise department seized 964 grams of hash oil worth Rs 10 lakh from a person on Friday, October 31.

The accused was identified as Anil Kumar Yadav, a resident of Katedaan in Hyderabad. According to the excise department, Yadav was transporting hash oil from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. He was apprehended in Sangareddy.

Yadav is a habitual offender, caught transporting drugs several times in the past. Based on specific information that hash oil was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, the enforcement team from Medak conducted an inspection in the Akshaya Foundation Kandi area.

The drug was seized during inspections on the road from Kandi to Shankarpalli. Following the arrest, the accused and the seized hash oil was handed over to the Sangareddy excise station.