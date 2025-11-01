Hash oil worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Hyderabad, one held

Yadav was transporting hash oil from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. He was apprehended in Sangareddy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st November 2025 1:19 pm IST
Telangana excise department officials display the seized hash oil
Telangana excise department officials display the seized hash oil and the accused

Hyderabad: Telangana excise department seized 964 grams of hash oil worth Rs 10 lakh from a person on Friday, October 31.

The accused was identified as Anil Kumar Yadav, a resident of Katedaan in Hyderabad. According to the excise department, Yadav was transporting hash oil from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. He was apprehended in Sangareddy.

Yadav is a habitual offender, caught transporting drugs several times in the past. Based on specific information that hash oil was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, the enforcement team from Medak conducted an inspection in the Akshaya Foundation Kandi area.

Memory Khan Seminar

The drug was seized during inspections on the road from Kandi to Shankarpalli. Following the arrest, the accused and the seized hash oil was handed over to the Sangareddy excise station.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st November 2025 1:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button