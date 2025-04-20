Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers, consumer held; 380 gram hash oil seized

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers and a consumer were arrested on Saturday, April 19 from Chikkadpally police limits and 380 grams of hash oil worth Rs 3,70,000 were seized from the accused.

The accused were identified as D Elisha Vali and G Nikhel Sai, both drug peddlers and G Arvind Rao, a consumer. They are common friends. According to the police, Elisha Vali and Nikhel Sai are addicted to consuming narcotic substances for the past two years.

The accused planned to earn quick money through the sale of hash oil. They procured the oil from drug dealers in Sileru of Alluri Sitaramaraju district in Andhra Pradesh.

Based on a tip-off, the duo along with Arvind was caught for buying and selling drug. Apart from hash oil, the police seized three mobile phones and an Activa from the accused.

The trio were arrested and boked under sections 8(c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B), 27 (b) and 29 of NDPS ACT -1985.