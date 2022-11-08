Exclusive: 3 Confirmed finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is emerging out as one of the most entertaining reality shows on TV. The unlimited fun, drama and of course, the dance is keeping the fans glued to the screens who wait for the weekend for the new episodes.

The show, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, is slowly inching towards finale. Post Paras Kalnawat and Amruta Khanvilkar’s double elimination last week, JDJ 10 got its top 8 performers of the season — Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Nishant Bhat, Niti Taylor, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaik.

And now, all eyes are on which contestants will make it to finale and which one lucky celebrity will win the ongoing season of the dance reality show. If you are curious too, we have some interesting inside update about the finale that will surely leave you excited!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finalists

Our exclusive inside source close to the show spilled some beans about who all are going to be in the finale week. Speaking to Siasat.com, the source said, “Considering several factors like fan following and their performances since week 1, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma and Faisal Shaikh are high chances of becoming the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Their performances have often garnered them standing ovations from judges and audience. Niti Taylor, another strong contestant, too is having many chances.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik (Instagram)

“Speaking about Rubina and Faisal, the two were also among the top contenders of Khaton Ke Khiladi 12. And, it will be interesting to see, if either of them can make it to finale and win the trophy of JDJ 10,” source said.

However, we will have to wait till the finale to get the official confirmation. The grand finale of JDJ 10 is likely to take place next month or in January.

Which contestant are you supporting in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Comment below.