Exclusive: 3 Couples to enter Bigg Boss 17, check names

Mumbai: The countdown to the Bigg Boss 17 premiere has begun. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the show is set to kick off this Sunday, October 15. This season’s theme, ‘Couples Vs Singles’, has already created a massive wave of anticipation among fans.

According to insiders, the Bigg Boss house will be strategically divided into three parts, reflecting the themes of ‘Dil’ (Heart), ‘Dimaag’ (Mind), and ‘Dum’ (Strength). This unique division promises a dynamic and intense competition among the contestants.

Couples In Bigg Boss 17 House

In a surprising twist, insiders have revealed that the season will feature 3 couples and 11 singles, making a total of 17 contestants who are all geared up for the challenge. The mix of couples and singles is expected to bring an interesting dynamic to the show.

Although the complete list of contestants remains a mystery, our trusted sources have disclosed the names of the three confirmed couples who will be stepping into the BB 17 house.

1. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

2. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

3. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar

