Exclusive: Ankit Gupta removed from Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 16 will finally see an elimination after 4 weeks. The four nominated contestants who got nominated for this week’s eviction are — Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala and Tina Datta. Now the question among fans is, which unlucky contestant will walk out next?

Ankit Gupta Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from BB 16. However, we will be getting the official confirmation in Saturday’s episode. If the inside reports are anything to go by, then Ankit Gupta’s journey in Salman Khan’s show is going to end after 11 weeks and it will be interesting to see how Priyanka’s game changes in the upcoming weeks.

List Of Eliminated Contestants

Manya Singh

Gautam Vig

Gori Nagori

Ankit Gupta (Official Confirmation Awaited)

What’s your take on Ankit Gupta’s elimination from BB 16? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.